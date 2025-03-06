SpaceX Delays Starship Flight Test Again, Rescheduled for Thursday

Unspecified Delay Scrubs Wednesday’s Launch

SpaceX has once again postponed the highly anticipated Starship flight test, pushing the launch to Thursday from the Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

The company has not provided specific reasons for Wednesday’s scrubbed launch, marking another delay in the ongoing Starship development program.

New Launch Attempt Scheduled

The next launch attempt is now set for Thursday at 5:30 PM, pending weather conditions and technical clearance.

This delay follows Monday’s canceled test, which was called off due to issues with the Super Heavy booster.

Advancing Toward Full Orbital Flights

Despite the setbacks, SpaceX continues to refine Starship’s performance, with each test playing a crucial role in advancing the next-generation spacecraft for future deep-space missions.

Where to Watch the Launch

The live stream for the Starship flight test will be available on:

SpaceX’s official website : https://www.spacex.com

: https://www.spacex.com SpaceX’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/spacex

Stay tuned for further updates as SpaceX prepares for Thursday’s launch attempt.