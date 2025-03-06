VP J.D. Vance Tours Eagle Pass, Calls for Stronger Border Enforcement

Border Tour Highlights Immigration Policy Debate

Vice President J.D. Vance visited Eagle Pass, Texas, today, a key location in the ongoing border security debate. The vice president was joined by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard as they toured the U.S.-Mexico border.

During a press conference, Vance praised the Trump administration’s border policies and emphasized the importance of empowering Border Patrol agents to enforce immigration laws.

“I’ve already heard from a number of Border Patrol agents that all they need is the power to do their jobs, and that would make a huge difference,” Vance stated.

Illegal Crossings Drop Following Policy Changes

While Vance’s visit focused on concerns about border enforcement, government data shows that illegal crossings declined following the Biden administration’s asylum restrictions in September.

According to official reports, the number of border crossings in February 2024 was the lowest recorded since the year 2000. This decline follows a series of policy adjustments aimed at reducing asylum requests and unauthorized entries.

Political Divide Over Border Security

The vice president’s visit underscores the ongoing national debate over border policy and immigration reform. While the current administration cites a decrease in crossings, Vance’s remarks suggest a push for even stricter enforcement measures moving forward.

As border security remains a key issue in national politics, both parties continue to shape their long-term immigration strategies.

