DPS Sergeant Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Hidalgo County court records show that a criminal investigation into Preston Wade Pietrzykowski began last month. The 30-year-old has been charged with possession or promotion of child pornography.

Pietrzykowski’s wife discovered a hard drive containing multiple images of child nudity. Records also revealed that she was initially hesitant to come forward because Pietrzykowski threatened her with deportation, due to her pending immigration status.

“A $300,000 bond has been set. We’re not sure if he will post bond, but he should be sitting in jail. We haven’t reviewed the full case yet—only the probable cause statement—but there was enough evidence for an arrest. As we investigate further, additional charges may follow,” said Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios.

Pietrzykowski has been employed as a staff sergeant with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Tactical Marine Unit since 2017 and is stationed at the Weslaco Field Office.

DPS released a statement confirming that Pietrzykowski has been suspended from duty, pending an administrative investigation. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.