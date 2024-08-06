Sharyland ISD Launches Innovative 18 Plus Program for Special Needs Students

Sharyland, TX – This morning, Sharyland Independent School District (ISD) held an inauguration ceremony for its groundbreaking 18 Plus Program, designed to empower special needs students aged 18 to 22. The program, sparked by an idea four years ago, is focused on helping these students develop the skills necessary to lead more independent and self-sufficient lives.

Program Overview

The 18 Plus Program is a forward-thinking initiative aimed at providing special needs students with the resources and training they need to transition into adulthood. The program’s dedicated facility will house various learning environments and tools essential for daily living.

Facilities Include: Kitchen for cooking and nutrition lessons Gym for physical fitness and health education Laundry room for teaching self-care and household management



The program is designed to offer a holistic approach to education, focusing on practical life skills that promote independence. Sharyland ISD is committed to creating an environment where students can learn at their own pace and gain the confidence needed to navigate the world on their own.

A Vision Four Years in the Making

The inception of the 18 Plus Program dates back four years, driven by the district’s dedication to serving its special needs community. The program reflects a growing recognition of the importance of providing continued support for students with disabilities as they transition from the traditional school system into adulthood.

Sharyland ISD officials and educators have worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life, ensuring that the program meets the diverse needs of its students. The district’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment is evident in every aspect of the program’s design and implementation.

Empowering Students for the Future

The primary goal of the 18 Plus Program is to equip students with the skills they need to live independently. By offering hands-on training in essential life skills, the program aims to bridge the gap between adolescence and adulthood for students with special needs.

“So we’ll have a kitchen, we’ll have a gym, we’ll have a laundry room, just really a place where our students that are becoming young adults can come and learn to live on their own and have skills,” explained a representative from Sharyland ISD. This comprehensive approach ensures that students receive not only academic support but also practical training that will serve them well beyond their school years.

A Community Effort

The successful launch of the 18 Plus Program is a testament to the collaboration and dedication of Sharyland ISD, local educators, and community stakeholders. The district’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for all students has been the driving force behind this initiative.

Community involvement has been key in bringing this project to fruition, with local businesses and organizations offering support and resources. The program is a shining example of what can be achieved when a community comes together to support its members.

Looking Ahead

While the completion date for the 18 Plus Program facility is still to be announced, the enthusiasm and support from the community continue to grow. As the program develops, Sharyland ISD remains dedicated to adapting and expanding its offerings to meet the evolving needs of its students.

The 18 Plus Program represents a significant step forward in special education, setting a standard for other districts to follow. By prioritizing the independence and well-being of its students, Sharyland ISD is paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.

Contact Information

For more information about the 18 Plus Program, you can contact Sharyland ISD at their official website or through their main line:

Sharyland ISD: Sharyland ISD Website

Sharyland ISD Website Phone: (956) 580-5200