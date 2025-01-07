Rise in Vehicle Theft in Brownsville: Jeep Gladiators Now a Target

Officials in Brownsville are expressing concern over a surge in vehicle thefts, with Jeep Gladiators now being specifically targeted by criminals. The Brownsville Police Department (PD) has been grappling with this escalating crime trend, leading to over 570 arrests related to stolen vehicles in 2024 alone.

Preventive Measures Against Vehicle Theft

Authorities are urging residents to adopt preventive measures such as parking in well-lit areas and installing security cameras. The Police Department particularly recommends installing a kill switch and a steering wheel club in vehicles.

“These are excellent deterrents. When thieves see a steering wheel club, they usually move on to another vehicle,” one official explained.

Prime Time for Theft

According to Officer Luna from Brownsville PD, the majority of these thefts occur between 2 and 3 a.m., making this timeframe critical for stopping criminals before they make their escape, often across the border to Mexico.

“If you find yourself in this situation, notify local authorities immediately,” Officer Luna advised, stressing the importance of swift action in these cases.

As the number of vehicle thefts in Brownsville continues to rise, the onus is increasingly on vehicle owners to take necessary precautions to protect their property and aid the police in their ongoing fight against auto theft.