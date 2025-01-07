Rio Grande City Opens Warming Center Amid Cold Front

In response to the imminent cold front, Rio Grande City has announced the opening of a warming center to provide a safe haven for Starr County residents. The city’s new public safety building is set to be the shelter for those needing a warm place to stay overnight.

Warming Center to Accommodate Ten People

Officials have stated that the center can accommodate at least ten people for the night. However, they assert that they are prepared to seek additional assistance from other entities or the private sector, should the need arise. The city’s primary focus is to provide help and support to the community during these harsh weather conditions.

Essentials to Bring, No Pets Allowed

Those planning to utilize the warming center are advised to bring pillows, blankets, and other essential items for their stay. However, the city has made it clear that pets will not be allowed in the center.

Operation Hours and Contact

The warming center will operate from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., starting tonight through Friday. For more information regarding the warming center and its operations, residents are encouraged to call 487-8892.