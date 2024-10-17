McAllen Holiday Parade Welcomes 14 Marching Bands for Its 11th Annual Celebration

The festive spirit is in full swing as McAllen prepares for its 11th annual Holiday Parade, set to take place on December 7th. During a press conference held earlier today, city officials revealed an exciting lineup of 14 school marching bands that will participate in this year’s highly anticipated parade, inviting the community to join the Christmas celebration.

City Officials and Community Leaders Show Support

The press conference was attended by notable city officials, including Mayor Javier Villalobos, along with sponsors and school district superintendents, all of whom expressed their enthusiasm for this year’s event. The McAllen Holiday Parade has become a beloved tradition in the Rio Grande Valley, drawing large crowds from across the region.

“This event brings our community together in the spirit of the holidays,” Mayor Villalobos shared. “We’re thrilled to see such strong participation from school bands, which will bring even more excitement to the parade.”

Marching Bands Take the Spotlight

Among the key announcements was the participation of the UT RGV Vaquero Marching Band, which will proudly lead the parade as the opening performance. The Vaquero band is known for its dynamic performances, and their involvement sets the tone for what will be a memorable event. In addition to UT RGV, 13 other school bands have already signed up to participate, including the well-known Sam Houston High School Band from San Antonio.

“Step off will be the UT RGV Vaquero Marching Band, and they will be leading the parade this year,” said one parade official. “We have 13 other bands at this time that are already signed up, and we’re excited to showcase their talents.”

Mark Your Calendars for December 7th

The McAllen Holiday Parade is scheduled for December 7th, promising a magical evening of music, lights, and holiday cheer. Tickets are already on sale, and community members are encouraged to secure theirs early for what is expected to be a packed event.

For those interested in attending, tickets can be purchased online by visiting mcallenholidayparade.com. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this festive occasion, as McAllen continues its tradition of bringing holiday joy to the community.

A Tradition of Holiday Spirit

The McAllen Holiday Parade has long been a highlight of the region’s holiday celebrations, featuring dazzling floats, talented performers, and, of course, vibrant marching bands. This year’s parade promises to be no different, with a diverse lineup of performances that will entertain audiences of all ages. Whether you’re attending for the music, the lights, or simply the festive atmosphere, the McAllen Holiday Parade offers something for everyone.

Make sure to reserve your tickets and mark December 7th on your calendar—this is one holiday event you won’t want to miss!