Man Hospitalized in Critical Condition After Being Hit by Car in Edinburg

Edinburg Police Investigate Critical Auto Pedestrian Accident

Edinburg police are currently investigating an auto pedestrian accident that left a man hospitalized in critical condition last night. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on the 1700 block of University Drive.

According to Edinburg PD, a 2014 white Ford Focus was heading east when it struck the victim, a 62-year-old man, who was walking south on University Drive on the median. The victim was heading towards the Burger King parking lot when the vehicle hit him.

“A male subject about sixty-two years of age was walking south on University Drive on the median heading towards a Burger King parking lot when he was struck by the vehicle. The person that was struck by the vehicle is currently receiving medical attention at DHR for his critical injuries,” said SGT. Jesus Gaytan of the Edinburg Police Department.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the 18-year-old driver or the victim. At this time, it is unknown if the driver will face any charges related to the accident. The investigation is ongoing as police work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Edinburg Police Department is urging any witnesses or individuals with information about the accident to come forward and assist with the investigation. The community’s cooperation is crucial in ensuring a thorough and accurate investigation.

As more details become available, updates will be provided by the Edinburg Police Department. The thoughts and prayers of the community are with the victim and his family during this difficult time.