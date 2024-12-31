La Joya Car Crash: Two Men in Critical Condition, Alcohol Suspected

Two young men are fighting for their lives after a horrific single-vehicle crash in La Joya. The 23 and 26-year-old victims were ejected from their vehicle, which ended up in a ditch and subsequently became engulfed in flames.

La Joya PD Investigates

The La Joya Police Department (PD) is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. The crash occurred near Mile Four Road, a stretch known for its treacherous driving conditions. The men are currently hospitalized and remain in critical condition.

Alcohol a Potential Factor

Allegedly, beer cans were found among the items ejected from the vehicle during the crash. This has led the police to suspect that alcohol may have been a contributing factor. The department is currently awaiting toxicology results to confirm this suspicion.

Identifying the Driver

Another challenge the La Joya PD faces is identifying who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Both men were found outside the vehicle, making it difficult to immediately establish who was behind the wheel. The outcome of this determination could have significant legal implications for the parties involved.