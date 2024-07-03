City of McAllen Sandbag Distribution for Hurricane Beryl Preparation

McAllen, TX – In anticipation of Hurricane Beryl, the City of McAllen has announced sandbag distribution for residents to safeguard their homes and businesses against potential flooding and storm damage. The distribution will take place on Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6, from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM, weather permitting, at the City of McAllen Westside Softball Complex (Westside Park), located at 1000 S. Ware Rd.

Details of the Distribution:

Dates: Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6

Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6 Time: 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM

7:00 AM – 7:00 PM Location: City of McAllen Westside Softball Complex, 1000 S. Ware Rd

Residents are required to show proof of residency, which can be a valid ID or a current utility bill. The distribution will be self-serve, and residents are limited to six sandbags each, while businesses can receive up to twelve sandbags.

Emergency Contacts:

For emergencies, citizens should call 9-1-1.

For non-emergency assistance, citizens may call (956) 681-2000.

For general information, please call (956) 681-3111.

The City of McAllen urges residents to stay tuned to local news media for updates and information. Additionally, residents can follow the City of McAllen on social media, visit the City of McAllen website at www.mcallen.net, or tune into MCN Ch. 1300 on Spectrum Cable for the latest updates.

As Hurricane Beryl approaches, it is essential for everyone to take necessary precautions and prepare adequately. The City of McAllen is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents during this time.

Stay safe and take advantage of the sandbag distribution to protect your property.