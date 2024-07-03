Sandbag Distribution in Mission Ahead of Hurricane Beryl

Mission, TX – In preparation for Hurricane Beryl, the City of Mission has announced designated sandbag distribution sites to help residents safeguard their homes against potential flooding and storm damage. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to prepare for the impending storm.

Distribution Dates and Locations:

Wednesday, July 3rd

Time: 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

1:00 PM – 7:00 PM Location: Speer Memorial Library, 801 E 12th St, Mission, TX

Friday, July 5th

Time: 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM

8:00 AM – 7:00 PM Locations: Speer Memorial Library, 801 E 12th St, Mission, TX Sharyland High School, Castleman Gym Entrance, 1106 N Shary Rd, Mission, TX



Important Information:

Eligibility: Residents must live within the Mission city limits and bring proof of residency, such as an ID or utility bill.

Residents must live within the Mission city limits and bring proof of residency, such as an ID or utility bill. Limit: Each household is eligible to receive up to six sandbags, while businesses can receive up to ten sandbags.

Each household is eligible to receive up to six sandbags, while businesses can receive up to ten sandbags. Self-Serve: The sites are self-serve, and bags and shovels will be available.

Residents are strongly encouraged to prepare early and stay informed by monitoring local news outlets and the City of Mission’s official channels for any updates or changes to the distribution schedule.

City of Mission Contacts:

Stay safe and take all necessary precautions to protect your property and loved ones during Hurricane Beryl.