Boca Chica Beach and State Highway 4 Temporarily Closed for SpaceX Testing

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. has announced the temporary closure of Boca Chica Beach and State Highway 4 due to anticipated testing activities by SpaceX. The closure aims to ensure public health and safety during these tests.

Closure Details

The closure will affect access to Boca Chica Beach and State Highway 4 from FM 1419 (Oklahoma Ave.) to the entrance of Boca Chica Beach. The dates and times for the closure are as follows:

June 25, 2024 : 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Alternate Date : June 26, 2024, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

: June 26, 2024, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Alternate Date: June 27, 2024, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

These closures are in place to accommodate SpaceX’s planned non-flight testing activities. If SpaceX does not complete its activities on June 25, the alternate dates will be utilized.

Coordination and Safety Measures

SpaceX, in coordination with law enforcement authorities, will ensure that no individuals or vehicles are allowed access to these areas during the designated times. A safety zone perimeter will be established on Highway 4, including two temporary checkpoints.

Residents between the two checkpoints will be allowed to proceed through the soft checkpoint to access their homes, but access beyond the hard checkpoint to the beach will not be permitted during the temporary closures.

Alternative Beach Access

Those wishing to visit a beach during the closures may do so on South Padre Island at County parks: Cameron County Beach Access No. 3, 4 (West), and 5 (West).

Official Statement

“I have ordered the closure of Boca Chica Beach and Hwy 4 for the purpose of protecting Public Health and Safety during SpaceX non-flight testing activities on June 25, 2024, in the time period between 8:00 a.m. C.S.T. to 8:00 p.m. C.S.T., and in the alternative on June 26, 2024 or June 27, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. C.S.T. to 8:00 p.m. C.S.T. of the same day. Should SpaceX not complete its planned space flight activities on June 25, 2024, then SpaceX may use the alternate dates to complete its testing activities,” stated Judge Treviño.

Contact Information

For more information or concerns, visit the Cameron County website at www.cameroncountytx.gov/spacex.

