Essential Items for Hurricane Preparedness

With Hurricane Beryl approaching, it’s essential to gather the necessary items to ensure your safety and comfort during and after the storm. This brief guide outlines the critical supplies you’ll need to be prepared, from water and non-perishable food to important documents and emergency tools. Stay informed and make sure your hurricane plan is ready

Published July 3, 2024

As Hurricane Beryl approaches, it’s crucial to gather essential items to ensure your safety and comfort during and after the storm. Here is a short list of necessary items for hurricane preparedness:

Water:

  • At least one gallon per person per day for at least three days.

Non-Perishable Food:

  • A three-day supply of food that doesn’t require refrigeration or cooking.
  • Examples: canned goods, protein bars, dried fruits, nuts, and peanut butter.

Medications and First Aid Kit:

  • Prescribed medications and copies of prescriptions.
  • Basic first aid supplies: bandages, antiseptic wipes, tweezers, scissors, gauze, and pain relievers.

Important Documents:

  • Copies of personal documents (insurance policies, identification, bank account records).
  • Waterproof container to store these documents.

Tools and Supplies:

  • Flashlight with extra batteries.
  • Manual can opener.
  • Multi-purpose tool or basic tool kit.
  • Battery-powered or hand-crank radio.

Hygiene and Sanitation:

  • Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties.
  • Hand sanitizer and soap.
  • Personal hygiene items (toothbrush, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products).

Clothing and Bedding:

  • Extra clothing suitable for your climate.
  • Sturdy shoes.
  • Blankets or sleeping bags.

Special Needs Items:

  • Infant formula, diapers, and baby wipes if you have an infant.
  • Supplies for pets, including food, water, and medications.

Cash:

  • Small bills and coins, as ATMs and card readers may not work during power outages.

Emergency Contacts:

  • List of emergency contacts and phone numbers.

Miscellaneous:

  • Maps of the area.
  • Cell phone with chargers (consider a solar charger).
  • Whistle to signal for help.

Ensuring you have these items will help you stay prepared and safe during a hurricane. Stay informed and make sure your hurricane plan is ready.

For more information and updates, visit the National Hurricane Center website.

Stay safe!

