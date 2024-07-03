As Hurricane Beryl approaches, it’s crucial to gather essential items to ensure your safety and comfort during and after the storm. Here is a short list of necessary items for hurricane preparedness:
Essential Items for Hurricane Preparedness:
Water:
- At least one gallon per person per day for at least three days.
Non-Perishable Food:
- A three-day supply of food that doesn’t require refrigeration or cooking.
- Examples: canned goods, protein bars, dried fruits, nuts, and peanut butter.
Medications and First Aid Kit:
- Prescribed medications and copies of prescriptions.
- Basic first aid supplies: bandages, antiseptic wipes, tweezers, scissors, gauze, and pain relievers.
Important Documents:
- Copies of personal documents (insurance policies, identification, bank account records).
- Waterproof container to store these documents.
Tools and Supplies:
- Flashlight with extra batteries.
- Manual can opener.
- Multi-purpose tool or basic tool kit.
- Battery-powered or hand-crank radio.
Hygiene and Sanitation:
- Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties.
- Hand sanitizer and soap.
- Personal hygiene items (toothbrush, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products).
Clothing and Bedding:
- Extra clothing suitable for your climate.
- Sturdy shoes.
- Blankets or sleeping bags.
Special Needs Items:
- Infant formula, diapers, and baby wipes if you have an infant.
- Supplies for pets, including food, water, and medications.
Cash:
- Small bills and coins, as ATMs and card readers may not work during power outages.
Emergency Contacts:
- List of emergency contacts and phone numbers.
Miscellaneous:
- Maps of the area.
- Cell phone with chargers (consider a solar charger).
- Whistle to signal for help.
Ensuring you have these items will help you stay prepared and safe during a hurricane. Stay informed and make sure your hurricane plan is ready.
For more information and updates, visit the National Hurricane Center website.
Stay safe!
Hurricane,Itemshttps://foxrgv.tvSearch for Hurricane,Items
As Hurricane Beryl approaches, it’s crucial to gather essential items to ensure your safety and comfort during and after the storm. Here is a short list of necessary items for hurricane preparedness:
Essential Items for Hurricane Preparedness:
Water:
- At least one gallon per person per day for at least three days.
Non-Perishable Food:
- A three-day supply of food that doesn’t require refrigeration or cooking.
- Examples: canned goods, protein bars, dried fruits, nuts, and peanut butter.
Medications and First Aid Kit:
- Prescribed medications and copies of prescriptions.
- Basic first aid supplies: bandages, antiseptic wipes, tweezers, scissors, gauze, and pain relievers.
Important Documents:
- Copies of personal documents (insurance policies, identification, bank account records).
- Waterproof container to store these documents.
Tools and Supplies:
- Flashlight with extra batteries.
- Manual can opener.
- Multi-purpose tool or basic tool kit.
- Battery-powered or hand-crank radio.
Hygiene and Sanitation:
- Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties.
- Hand sanitizer and soap.
- Personal hygiene items (toothbrush, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products).
Clothing and Bedding:
- Extra clothing suitable for your climate.
- Sturdy shoes.
- Blankets or sleeping bags.
Special Needs Items:
- Infant formula, diapers, and baby wipes if you have an infant.
- Supplies for pets, including food, water, and medications.
Cash:
- Small bills and coins, as ATMs and card readers may not work during power outages.
Emergency Contacts:
- List of emergency contacts and phone numbers.
Miscellaneous:
- Maps of the area.
- Cell phone with chargers (consider a solar charger).
- Whistle to signal for help.
Ensuring you have these items will help you stay prepared and safe during a hurricane. Stay informed and make sure your hurricane plan is ready.
For more information and updates, visit the National Hurricane Center website.
Stay safe!