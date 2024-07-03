As Hurricane Beryl approaches, it’s crucial to gather essential items to ensure your safety and comfort during and after the storm. Here is a short list of necessary items for hurricane preparedness:

Essential Items for Hurricane Preparedness:

Water:

At least one gallon per person per day for at least three days.

Non-Perishable Food:

A three-day supply of food that doesn’t require refrigeration or cooking.

Examples: canned goods, protein bars, dried fruits, nuts, and peanut butter.

Medications and First Aid Kit:

Prescribed medications and copies of prescriptions.

Basic first aid supplies: bandages, antiseptic wipes, tweezers, scissors, gauze, and pain relievers.

Important Documents:

Copies of personal documents (insurance policies, identification, bank account records).

Waterproof container to store these documents.

Tools and Supplies:

Flashlight with extra batteries.

Manual can opener.

Multi-purpose tool or basic tool kit.

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio.

Hygiene and Sanitation:

Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties.

Hand sanitizer and soap.

Personal hygiene items (toothbrush, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products).

Clothing and Bedding:

Extra clothing suitable for your climate.

Sturdy shoes.

Blankets or sleeping bags.

Special Needs Items:

Infant formula, diapers, and baby wipes if you have an infant.

Supplies for pets, including food, water, and medications.

Cash:

Small bills and coins, as ATMs and card readers may not work during power outages.

Emergency Contacts:

List of emergency contacts and phone numbers.

Miscellaneous:

Maps of the area.

Cell phone with chargers (consider a solar charger).

Whistle to signal for help.

Ensuring you have these items will help you stay prepared and safe during a hurricane. Stay informed and make sure your hurricane plan is ready.

For more information and updates, visit the National Hurricane Center website.

Stay safe!