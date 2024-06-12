Man Wanted for Stealing Truck in Brownsville: Police Seek Public’s Help

Brownsville PD Seeks Suspect in Theft of 2016 Chevrolet Colorado

The Brownsville Police Department is actively searching for a man involved in the theft of a truck. The individual, whose image is about to appear on your screen, is wanted for stealing a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado from the 2600 block of Southmost Road one week ago.

According to police, the stolen truck was later found in Mexico. Authorities are now seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect. If you recognize the driver, you are urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the theft is encouraged to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477. Your information could be crucial in helping police apprehend the individual responsible for this crime.

