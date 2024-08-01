Brownsville PD Seeks Woman Wanted for Chevy Silverado Theft

The Brownsville Police Department is actively searching for a woman wanted in connection with the theft of a Chevy Silverado. The incident occurred on July 13th, when the vehicle was stolen from a home on the 7000 block of Rusty Nail Drive.

Incident Details

The suspect, whose image is shown on the screen, allegedly stole the Chevy Silverado from a residential area, prompting a search by local authorities. The Brownsville Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in locating the suspect and recovering the stolen vehicle.

Residents who recognize the woman or have information regarding the whereabouts of the stolen truck are urged to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers immediately.

How to Help

If you have any information about the suspect or the stolen Chevy Silverado, please contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477. Your assistance can help bring the suspect to justice and recover the stolen property.

Community Involvement

The Brownsville Police Department emphasizes the importance of community involvement in solving crimes. By working together, residents can help ensure the safety and security of their neighborhoods.

For more updates on this case and other local news, follow trusted news sources and official announcements from the Brownsville Police Department.

Contact Information

For assistance or to report information related to this case, contact the following number:

Brownsville Crime Stoppers: 956-546-8477