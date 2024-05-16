Brownsville PD Seeks Public Help in Aggravated Robbery and Car Theft Cases

Brownsville PD Calls for Public Assistance in Aggravated Robbery Case

The Brownsville Police Department is actively seeking information related to an aggravated robbery that occurred recently. Authorities are looking for an unidentified man who allegedly pulled a gun on an employee at a store located in the 3000 block of Pablo Kisel Boulevard. The incident took place yesterday, and the suspect was last seen fleeing the scene in a silver Chevy Malibu.

Details of the Robbery

According to the police, the suspect threatened the store employee with a firearm before escaping. Surveillance footage is being reviewed, and investigators are working tirelessly to identify the suspect. Community members who recognize the individual or have any information about his whereabouts are urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

Ongoing Car Theft Investigation

In a separate incident, Brownsville PD is also investigating a car theft that occurred last Monday. The suspect, whose image has been captured on camera, was seen crossing into Mexico with a stolen 2013 Chevy Malibu. The theft took place around 2 AM after the vehicle’s owner left the keys in the ignition on the 800 block of North Expressway 77.

Public’s Role in Crime Solving

Authorities stress the importance of community involvement in solving these cases. Anyone with information about the suspect or the stolen vehicle is encouraged to reach out to the police. Tips can be made anonymously through Brownsville Crime Stoppers, helping to ensure the safety and security of the community.

Conclusion

The Brownsville Police Department continues to work diligently on these investigations and relies heavily on public cooperation. By staying vigilant and reporting suspicious activities, residents can play a crucial role in maintaining the safety of their neighborhoods. If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.