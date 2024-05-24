Elsa Issues Water Boil Advisory Following Main Waterline Break

Elsa officials have announced a water boil advisory for residents, effective immediately, following a main waterline break. Although the break has been fixed, the advisory remains in place to ensure the safety of the community’s water supply.

Reason for the Advisory

The waterline break caused potential contamination concerns, prompting the city to advise residents to boil their water before use. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice as a precautionary measure.

Boiling Instructions

Residents are instructed to heat water to a rolling boil and maintain the boil for an additional two minutes. Once the water has cooled, it is safe for use. Alternatively, bottled water can be used for drinking and other purposes.

Contact Information

For more information on the water boil advisory, residents can contact the city at (956) 262-2127, extension 3. City officials are available to address any concerns and provide updates on the situation.

Community Safety

Ensuring the safety and health of the community is the top priority for Elsa officials. By adhering to the water boil advisory, residents can help prevent any potential health risks associated with the recent waterline break.

As Elsa officials work to resolve the situation, residents are urged to follow the water boil advisory and stay informed about any further updates. The city’s prompt response and precautionary measures aim to safeguard public health during this time.