Boil Water Advisory Issued for Roma: Residents Urged to Take Precautions

Roma Residents Advised to Boil Water Amid Contamination Concerns

Officials in the city of Roma have issued a boil water advisory for residents, following the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality‘s (TCEQ) notification of the presence of organisms such as bacteria and parasites in the water supply. These contaminants could potentially cause health issues such as nausea, diarrhea, and headaches.

Boil Water

Residents are urged to boil their water for at least 2 minutes before using it for drinking, cooking, or other consumption purposes. This precautionary measure is essential to ensure the safety and well-being of the community until the water quality is confirmed to be safe for use.

The city officials have assured residents that they will be promptly notified once the boil water notice is lifted. In the meantime, the community is encouraged to adhere to the advisory and take the necessary steps to protect their health.

For more information on the boil water advisory and updates on the situation, residents can contact the Roma City Hall at 956 849-1411.

