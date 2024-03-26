Roma’s Water Woes: TCEQ Steps In for Mandatory Evaluation Following Boil Notice

The City of Roma has announced that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) will be conducting a mandatory evaluation of the city’s water plant. This action comes in response to a boil water notice that was issued on March 15th, raising concerns about the safety and quality of the city’s water supply.

A team from the TCEQ will be on site to assess the water quality and the overall condition of the water plant. The evaluation is set to take place through April 1st, during which the agency will conduct thorough tests and inspections to ensure the water meets safety standards.

In a statement, the city expressed its hopes to lift the boil water notice within the next few weeks, pending the outcome of TCEQ’s report. Residents are eagerly awaiting the results, as the lifting of the notice would signal a return to normalcy and assurance of safe drinking water.

The boil water notice has prompted the community to take precautionary measures, such as boiling water before consumption or using bottled water for drinking and cooking. The city has been working closely with the TCEQ to address the issue and implement necessary improvements to the water plant.

The community remains hopeful that the evaluation will lead to positive changes and a swift resolution to the water quality concerns. The city is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents and will continue to provide updates as the situation progresses.