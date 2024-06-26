McAllen Enforces Stage 2 Water Restrictions: What You Need to Know

In response to dwindling water supplies from Amistad and Falcon Dam, the City of McAllen has implemented mandatory Stage 2 water restrictions for all residents and businesses. The restrictions, which are now in effect, aim to conserve water and maintain adequate supply and pressure during the current drought.

Watering Restrictions by Zone

The city has been divided into six zones, each with specific days and times when sprinkler system irrigation is permitted. Residents and businesses can only use sprinkler systems on designated days between midnight and 10:00 a.m., and from 6:00 p.m. to midnight. The designated zones and schedules are as follows:

Zone 1: Sunday and Wednesday. Boundaries: Northern city limits to the north, 10th St. to the east, Nolana Ave. to the south, and western city limits to the west.

Sunday and Wednesday. Boundaries: Northern city limits to the north, 10th St. to the east, Nolana Ave. to the south, and western city limits to the west. Zone 2: Monday and Thursday. Boundaries: Northern city limits to the north, eastern city limits to the east, Nolana Ave. to the south, and 10th St. to the west.

Monday and Thursday. Boundaries: Northern city limits to the north, eastern city limits to the east, Nolana Ave. to the south, and 10th St. to the west. Zone 3: Tuesday and Friday. Boundaries: Nolana Ave. to the north, 10th St. to the east, Business 83 to the south, and western city limits to the west.

Tuesday and Friday. Boundaries: Nolana Ave. to the north, 10th St. to the east, Business 83 to the south, and western city limits to the west. Zone 4: Wednesday and Saturday. Boundaries: Nolana Ave. to the north, eastern city limits to the east, Business 83 to the south, and 10th St. to the west.

Wednesday and Saturday. Boundaries: Nolana Ave. to the north, eastern city limits to the east, Business 83 to the south, and 10th St. to the west. Zone 5: Monday and Thursday. Boundaries: Business 83 to the north, 10th St. to the east, southern city limits to the south, and western city limits to the west.

Monday and Thursday. Boundaries: Business 83 to the north, 10th St. to the east, southern city limits to the south, and western city limits to the west. Zone 6: Tuesday and Friday. Boundaries: Business 83 to the north, eastern city limits to the east, southern city limits to the south, and 10th St. to the west.

Additional Restrictions and Guidelines

Mark Vega, General Manager of McAllen Public Utility, emphasizes the importance of adhering to these restrictions to ensure a continued water supply. “McAllen Public Utility is a responsible steward of our water, and during the current drought, it is important for residents to follow these restrictions to maintain an adequate water supply and pressure,” said Vega.

Unrestricted Uses: Hand-held hoses and watering cans may be used any time without restrictions, provided they are held by the resident. Drip irrigation systems are also exempt from restrictions.

Hand-held hoses and watering cans may be used any time without restrictions, provided they are held by the resident. Drip irrigation systems are also exempt from restrictions. Prohibited Uses: Water running from irrigation systems into gutters, ditches, or drains; washing paved areas; and operating ornamental fountains without recycling systems are not allowed. Car wash fundraisers are also prohibited.

Water running from irrigation systems into gutters, ditches, or drains; washing paved areas; and operating ornamental fountains without recycling systems are not allowed. Car wash fundraisers are also prohibited. Commercial Exemptions: Commercial car washes with recycling systems are exempt from the restrictions.

Residents and businesses must fix all water leaks promptly. Vehicles may only be washed on designated irrigation days using a soap bucket and water cut-off hose. Swimming pools can be refilled on irrigation days from midnight to 10:00 a.m. and from 8:00 p.m. to midnight.

Water Conservation Tips

In addition to following the mandatory irrigation schedule, McAllen residents are encouraged to adopt water-saving practices to help mitigate the effects of the drought. Some tips include:

Using drought-resistant plants in landscaping.

Collecting rainwater for irrigation.

Reducing shower times and fixing leaks promptly.

The City of McAllen Water Conservation Plan has five stages, with Stage 1 being voluntary and Stage 5 being the most restrictive. For more information on the plan and additional water conservation tips, visit McAllen Public Utility.

Contact Information

McAllen Public Utility: Website

Website Phone: (956) 681-1450