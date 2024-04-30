La Grulla Residents Called to Conserve Water Amidst Critical Repairs

Water Crisis in La Grulla: Urgent Call for Conservation as Crews Tackle Major Leak

The city of La Grulla is grappling with a major water main break that has prompted city officials to issue an urgent water conservation notice to residents. The break, located near the railroad tracks south of FM 2360, has significantly disrupted the local water supply.

Crews are currently on-site, working diligently to repair the damaged main and restore regular water service to the community as swiftly as possible. In the meantime, residents are asked to minimize water usage to ensure there remains enough supply for essential services.

“Residents are advised to avoid non-essential water use; this includes activities like washing cars, watering lawns, and filling swimming pools,” a city official stated. The city is taking all necessary steps to manage the situation and prevent any potential health and safety risks associated with the disruption.

For updates on the repair progress and further instructions, residents can visit the City of La Grulla’s official website or contact city officials directly.

This water conservation measure is crucial to maintaining a stable water supply for all residents as repairs continue. Community cooperation is essential during this period to ensure the well-being and safety of La Grulla.

By conserving water now, residents can help expedite the repair process and return to normal water usage more quickly. The community’s patience and cooperation are appreciated during these critical repairs.

For more information on how you can help or for updates, please visit the City of La Grulla’s official website.