Stay Ahead of Colon Cancer: DHR Health Emphasizes Prevention and Screening

Colon Cancer Awareness Month: The Silent Threat and How to Stay Ahead

This month marks Colon Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to shedding light on a disease that affects close to 150 Americans every year, according to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. DHR Health is at the forefront of this awareness campaign, emphasizing the importance of early detection and prevention.

Gastroenterologist Dr. Juan Sanchez explains that colon cancer can often be asymptomatic until it reaches a more advanced stage. “This is when patients typically begin to feel discomfort,” he says. Symptoms to watch out for include blood in the stool, particularly red blood, or black tarry stools which can indicate bleeding from higher up in the colon. Pain, weight loss, and fatigue are other symptoms that may signal the presence of colon cancer.

For early detection and to reduce the risk of colon cancer, medical experts recommend undergoing screenings such as a colonoscopy starting at the age of 45 for those at average risk. Dr. Sanchez advises, “If you have no family history of the disease, start getting your screenings or talk to your doctor about what the options are for colon cancer screening.”

Regular screenings are crucial as they help identify any abnormal growths or polyps in the colon that could potentially turn into cancer. Based on a thorough assessment of each patient’s individual risk factors, specialists can determine the appropriate interval between these routine screenings.

In honor of Colon Cancer Awareness Month, DHR Health is hosting an event to raise awareness about colon cancer prevention. The event aims to educate the community about the importance of regular screenings and adopting a healthy lifestyle to reduce the risk of colon cancer.

For more information on colon cancer prevention and the upcoming event, visit DHR Health’s website at dhrhealth.com. Taking proactive steps towards prevention and early detection can make a significant difference in the fight against colon cancer.