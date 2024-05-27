Childhood Drownings on the Rise: How to Keep Kids Safe This Summer

As swim season approaches, alarming statistics reveal that drowning is the leading cause of death among children ages 1 to 4 and the second leading cause of injury-related death among children up to age 14, according to the CDC. Fox News correspondent Connor Hansen reports on what parents need to know to keep their children safe this summer.

Understanding the Risks

Adam Katchmarchi, Executive Director of the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, emphasizes the importance of understanding that no single measure can completely eliminate the risk of drowning. “There are ways to significantly reduce the risk for your family,” he says.

Five Layers of Drowning Protection

The National Drowning Prevention Alliance advocates for the following five layers of protection to prevent drowning incidents:

Barriers and Alarms: Ensure that access to water is restricted as much as possible, using barriers and alarms to alert when someone is near the water. Supervision: Maintain constant supervision by being in the water or keeping a close eye on swimmers. Water Competency: Enroll children in swimming lessons as early as possible. The American Academy of Pediatrics now recommends starting swim lessons at the age of one. Lifejackets: Use flotation devices on boats, lakes, and rivers. Adults should model good lifejacket behavior. Emergency Preparedness: Know what to do in an emergency and discuss safety steps with your family.

Changing Behaviors Post-Pandemic

Drowning rates in the US have increased since 2020, partly due to changing behaviors during the pandemic. “Some people who were used to going to a community pool to recreate with their family maybe installed a backyard pool or are now recreating around natural bodies of water,” Katchmarchi explains. Additionally, there is a nationwide shortage of lifeguards and swim instructors, exacerbating the issue.

Recognizing Drowning Incidents

Katchmarchi stresses that drowning incidents don’t look like what is often portrayed in movies and TV. “The reality is, it’s going to happen quickly and silently. Your child is going to be straight up and down in the water, submerged, with a panicked look on their face,” he says. This can be challenging to identify, even for well-trained lifeguards.

As families prepare for summer activities, understanding and implementing these layers of protection can make the difference between a safe, enjoyable experience and a potential tragedy. By staying vigilant and informed, parents can help prevent drowning incidents and keep their children safe.