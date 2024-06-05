Pioneering Treatment: DHR Health Leads with New Alzheimer’s Drug Leqembi

DHR Health Administers New Alzheimer’s Drug Leqembi, A Regional First

DHR Health has made a groundbreaking advancement in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease by becoming the first hospital south of San Antonio to administer Leqembi, a drug approved by the Federal Drug Administration in January 2023. This pioneering treatment was led by DHR Neurologist Dr. Alejandro Cruz, marking a significant milestone in the fight against Alzheimer’s in the region.

“There was a lot of work, so it is very, very comforting to know that we’ve been able to keep that and, of course, very fulfilling to be able to offer this to me, because at the end, we do what we do because of our patients,” said Dr. Cruz, reflecting on the extensive efforts involved in bringing this treatment to the Valley.

Leqembi is designed to be administered to patients with mild cognitive impairment or those in the early stages of Alzheimer’s dementia. Medical experts emphasize the importance of early intervention, as the drug is most effective in these initial stages of the disease.

DHR Health’s administration of Leqembi represents a significant step forward in Alzheimer’s treatment, offering new hope to patients and their families. This innovative approach highlights the hospital’s commitment to providing cutting-edge medical care and improving the quality of life for those affected by Alzheimer’s.

The successful administration of Leqembi at DHR Health is expected to pave the way for broader use of the drug across the region, potentially transforming the landscape of Alzheimer’s treatment in South Texas.

As the first hospital south of San Antonio to offer this treatment, DHR Health is setting a new standard for medical excellence in the Valley. The dedication and hard work of Dr. Cruz and his team have made it possible to bring this advanced treatment option to the community, providing a beacon of hope for those battling Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information about Leqembi and its availability at DHR Health, patients and families are encouraged to contact the hospital and consult with their healthcare providers to determine if this treatment is appropriate for their needs.

