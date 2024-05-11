Mother’s Day Gift of Health: Discounted Mammograms Available at DHR Health

A Special Tribute to Mothers

This May, DHR Health is celebrating Mother’s Day by offering a significant opportunity for women to access potentially life-saving breast cancer screenings at a reduced cost. For the entire month, the healthcare provider is offering mammogram screenings for just $99, a move aimed at encouraging more women to take proactive steps toward their breast health.

Advanced Screening Technology

The special includes the latest in mammogram technology—3D tomography imaging—which provides detailed and accurate results. This advanced technology, combined with expert radiologist interpretation, enhances the detection of breast cancer, making it possible to identify the disease in its earliest and most treatable stages.

The Importance of Early Detection

Medical experts consistently emphasize that early detection is crucial in the effective treatment of breast cancer. “These mammograms are our way of finding breast cancer,” a spokesperson from DHR Health explained. “In 2024, the treatment is so effective for breast cancer, we can treat and cure breast cancer if we catch it early. And the way that we catch it early is with mammograms.”

Eligibility and Scheduling

The screening is available to all women, with those under the age of 40 required to have a referral from a doctor or gynecologist. To schedule a screening and take advantage of this special offer, individuals are encouraged to call DHR Health directly at 956-362-7503.

A Call to Action

DHR Health hopes that by offering this special rate, they can remove some barriers to screening and encourage more women to prioritize their health. Breast cancer affects millions of women worldwide, and through initiatives like this, DHR Health aims to support the fight against this pervasive disease by making screenings more accessible.

As the community celebrates Mother’s Day, this initiative serves as a reminder of the critical role regular health screenings play in maintaining overall health and detecting diseases early. DHR Health invites women across the community to take advantage of this special offer to ensure their health and well-being.