Valley View ISD Hosts Free Community Health Fair Today

Enhancing Community Well-being: Valley View ISD’s Free Health Fair

Today, the Valley View School District opens its doors to the Hidalgo community for its annual health fair, an event dedicated to fostering community well-being and awareness. From 5 to 7 PM at the Fifth Grade Campus Gymnasium on 9701 South Jackson Road, attendees can access a variety of health services at no cost.

A Commitment to Health and Awareness

Dr. Nancy Montemayor, Assistant Superintendent of Valley View ISD, emphasizes the district’s commitment to the community’s health. “We care about their overall well-being, so we need for them to find out what services are available in the Rio Grande Valley and what services are at no cost,” she states. This event is part of a broader effort to ensure that all community members have the tools and knowledge they need to manage their health effectively.

What to Expect at the Fair

Visitors to the health fair can expect comprehensive free services, including health screenings that cover various aspects of physical well-being, dedicated stations providing women’s health information, and guidance on managing diabetes. In addition to health services, the event will also distribute a free bag of groceries to each family, helping to address nutritional needs alongside health education.

Building a Healthier Community

The health fair not only aims to provide immediate health services but also to educate the community about ongoing health resources. By connecting residents with available health services and information, Valley View ISD hopes to inspire ongoing health awareness and self-care among community members.

Join the Fair

The Valley View School District encourages all residents of Hidalgo and surrounding areas to take advantage of this opportunity. Whether you’re looking to update your health checks, learn more about managing a health condition, or simply interested in improving your lifestyle, the health fair offers valuable resources suitable for all ages.

Further Information

For more details on this event and other health-related activities in the district, please visit:

The Valley View School District remains dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of its community through events like today’s health fair. By providing these services, they reinforce their commitment to a healthy, informed, and resilient community.

Supporting Community Health

For inquiries or further information about the health fair, contact Valley View ISD at (956) 318-2570, or visit the campus today to participate in this beneficial event.