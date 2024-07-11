Backpacks Galore: 1000 Free Backpacks at Mission’s Back to School Bash!

Mission Hosts a Community-Focused Back to School Event

As the new school year approaches, the City of Mission, in collaboration with Driscoll Health Plan, is stepping up to support local families with a comprehensive back-to-school event. Scheduled for Friday, July 19th, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the event promises to be a significant community gathering at the Mission Event Center. This initiative aims to alleviate the back-to-school burden for parents and ensure children are well-prepared for the academic year ahead.

According to the event organizers, a total of 1,000 backpacks will be distributed free of charge. These backpacks, filled with essential school supplies, are expected to benefit many families in the area. Additionally, the event will offer several health-related services. Attendees can avail of free hearing exams, vision screenings, vaccinations, and even haircuts. Such comprehensive support underscores the city’s commitment to the well-being and preparedness of its younger residents.

Key Details of the Event

The back-to-school event is set to take place at the Mission Event Center, a venue known for hosting community-centric activities. The choice of this location reflects the organizers’ intent to make the event accessible to as many families as possible. Importantly, no prior registration is required to attend, allowing families to participate without any additional hurdles.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, July 19th

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Location: Mission Event Center

For more details, call the Community Event Director at 877-4867.

Community Impact

This event is more than just a distribution of school supplies; it’s a holistic approach to community health and well-being. The inclusion of health screenings and vaccinations is particularly noteworthy, as these services are crucial for preventing illnesses and ensuring children are ready for the school environment. Vision and hearing screenings can detect issues that might otherwise go unnoticed, potentially impacting a child’s learning experience.

Looking Ahead

The City of Mission and Driscoll Health Plan’s collaboration sets a commendable example of how community resources can be mobilized to support families. Such events not only provide immediate relief but also foster a sense of community and collective responsibility. As families prepare for the upcoming school year, this event stands out as a beacon of support and goodwill.

For more information about the event and other services provided by the City of Mission, visit their official website.

Community Event Director: 877-4867