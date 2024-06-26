McAllen Rotary Club Meeting today for the installation of new the new officers. Left to right, is the new Rotary President Gregory Keller, Hidalgo County District Clerk Laura Hinojosa, and Former District Governor Amando Chapa.

McAllen Rotary Club Welcomes New Officers and Hosts Hidalgo County District Clerk Laura Hinojosa

Today, the McAllen Rotary Club held a special meeting at the Pasta Company, where newly appointed officers were sworn in by former district governor Amando Chapa. Following the ceremony, the club welcomed a distinguished guest speaker, Laura Hinojosa, the Hidalgo County District Clerk.

New Officers Installed

The meeting commenced with the installation of new officers, officiated by Amando Chapa. The Rotary Club members expressed their excitement and commitment to serving the McAllen community in their new roles.

Laura Hinojosa’s Address

Laura Hinojosa, who has been serving as the Hidalgo County District Clerk since 2007, addressed the Rotary Club members. Reelected in 2022 for her fifth term, Hinojosa has been recognized for her dedication to preserving and maintaining judicial records in Hidalgo County. She recently received an appointment to the Texas Association of Counties (TAC) Board of Directors, where she will represent the County and District Clerks’ Association of Texas starting January 1, 2024.

During her speech, Hinojosa shared insights into her role and the responsibilities of her office, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with judges, lawyers, and the public to ensure the efficient functioning of the judicial system. She highlighted her commitment to enhancing customer service, leveraging technology, and streamlining practices for more responsive government operations.

Achievements and Initiatives

Hinojosa discussed her office’s ongoing projects, including the digitization of court records and the implementation of new technology to improve accessibility and efficiency. She also touched on her role in handling passports, jury management, and the upcoming move to a new courthouse once the certificate of occupancy is granted.

Community Engagement

The District Clerk encouraged community members to utilize the services offered by her office, including assistance with passport applications and accessing public records. She underscored the significance of public feedback in driving improvements and maintaining high service standards.

Closing Remarks

The meeting concluded with a Q&A session, where Hinojosa addressed various inquiries from the Rotary Club members, providing further clarity on her office’s functions and future plans. The McAllen Rotary Club members expressed their appreciation for Hinojosa’s informative and engaging presentation.

URLS:

McAllen Rotary Club on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mcallenrotaryclub

McAllen Rotary Club Website: https://mcallenrotary.com/

Office of the Hidalgo County District Clerk: https://www.hidalgocounty.us/192/District-Clerks-Office