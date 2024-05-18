Two Teenagers Arraigned in Brownsville Shooting at Flamingo Motel

Teens Arraigned in Connection with Flamingo Motel Shooting

This morning, 17-year-old Celestino Cruz Pulido and 19-year-old Mario Angel Castillo were arraigned in Brownsville Municipal Court. The teenagers face multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, following their involvement in a shooting that occurred at the Flamingo Motel yesterday morning.

Details of the Incident

According to the Brownsville Police Department, the shooting left two victims, Raymundo Perez Alarcon and Kayla Nunez, with gunshot wounds to their legs. Both victims were quickly transported to a local hospital, where they are receiving treatment for their injuries.

Motive and Charges

Authorities have identified a love triangle as the motive behind the violent altercation between Pulido and the victims. The situation escalated, leading to the use of a deadly weapon. Pulido and Castillo were apprehended shortly after the incident and have now been formally charged.

Arraignment and Bail

During the arraignment, Pulido’s bond was set at $207,500, while Castillo’s bond was set at $87,500. The substantial bond amounts reflect the serious nature of the charges and the impact of the crime on the victims and the community.

Community and Law Enforcement Response

The shooting has raised concerns within the Brownsville community, highlighting the potential dangers of personal conflicts escalating into violence. The Brownsville Police Department continues to investigate the incident thoroughly to ensure justice is served and to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Conclusion

As the legal proceedings continue, the community remains vigilant, hoping for a swift resolution and the continued safety of its residents. The Brownsville PD is committed to keeping the public informed as more details emerge about the case.