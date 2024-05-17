Brownsville Shooting: Two Injured, Suspect in Custody

Shooting at Brownsville Motel Leaves Two Injured, Suspects in Custody

Early this morning, Brownsville Police Department (BPD) officers responded to a distressing scene at the Flamingo Motel, located at 1700 Central Boulevard. Two individuals, 20-year-old Raymundo Perez Alarcon and 18-year-old Kayla Nunez, were found with gunshot wounds to their legs. Both victims were promptly transported to a nearby hospital and are reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Incident Details

The incident, which occurred at approximately 2:16 AM, has sparked significant concern within the community. According to the BPD, the suspect, identified as 17-year-old Celeste Tino Cruz Pulido, was driving a red Toyota Camry. The vehicle was located shortly after the shooting at the 1600 block of East Price Road. When officers signaled for the vehicle to stop, Pulido attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended.

Additional Arrests and Weapon Recovery

Alongside Pulido, 19-year-old Mario Angel Castillo, the driver of the vehicle, was also arrested. Both suspects are now facing multiple criminal charges. At the scene, authorities recovered two 9mm handguns belonging to Pulido.

Possible Motive

Officials have indicated that the motive behind the shooting may be linked to a love triangle. This revelation adds a complex layer to the ongoing investigation as authorities work to piece together the events leading up to the shooting.

Community and Law Enforcement Response

This incident is part of a troubling pattern of violence in the area, with another shooting reported nearby just a few days earlier. The Brownsville PD is continuing its investigation to ensure that all involved parties are brought to justice and that the community remains safe.

As the investigation unfolds, the community is urged to remain vigilant and report any information that may assist law enforcement. The Brownsville Police Department is committed to keeping residents informed as new details emerge about this case.