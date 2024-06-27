Edinburg Capture: Fugitive Arrested After 12-Year Run

In a dramatic turn of events, Carlos Perez, a man who had been on the run for 12 years, was arrested in Edinburg after a routine traffic stop. The FBI and Edinburg Police Department (PD) worked together to capture Perez, who was wanted for a sexual assault committed in Tampa, Florida.

Authorities detained Perez, 35, near the 1100 block of West Trenton Road. During the traffic stop, Perez was found with a counterfeit Texas driver’s license, leading to additional charges for failure to identify.

A Decade-Long Search Ends

Carlos Perez’s capture marks the end of a long and challenging manhunt. Perez had been evading law enforcement since the crime was committed over a decade ago. The FBI had been tracking him with the assistance of various law enforcement agencies, and his arrest is considered a significant achievement.

The Traffic Stop That Changed Everything

The arrest occurred during a routine traffic stop, highlighting the importance of diligent police work. Officers noted discrepancies in Perez’s identification, which led to further investigation and his eventual capture. The counterfeit Texas driver’s license added another layer to his criminal activities, compounding the charges against him.

Perez is expected to be extradited to Florida, where he will face charges for the original sexual assault and additional charges related to his counterfeit identification. Authorities have emphasized the importance of this arrest as a reminder that justice may be delayed, but it is never denied.

Edinburg, Carlos Perez, sexual assault, fugitive arrest, FBI, Edinburg PD, Tampa Florida, counterfeit license