Starr County Commissioner Arrested on Assault and Child Restraint Charges

Starr County, Texas – Starr County Precinct 1 Commissioner Jose Francisco “Kiko” Perez was arrested on Tuesday at the Falcon Port of Entry. The arrest, carried out by the Escobares Police Department, involves several charges, including assault causing bodily injury, unlawful restraint, interference with a 911 call, and unlawful restraint of a child.

Arrest Details

According to the Starr County District Attorney’s Office, Perez’s arrest follows an incident that occurred approximately three weeks ago. Upon his return from Mexico, Perez was identified at the port of entry and promptly taken into custody by law enforcement officers.

Escobares Police Chief Pedro Estrada confirmed that Perez was apprehended based on an arrest warrant issued by the Escobares Police Department. The incident that led to these charges involved significant allegations, placing Perez in a serious legal predicament.

Charges and Legal Implications

Perez faces multiple charges with varying degrees of severity. The most serious charge, unlawful restraint of a child, is classified as a state jail felony. The other charges, including assault causing bodily injury, interference with a 911 call, and unlawful restraint, are classified as Class A misdemeanors.

Unlawful restraint of a child is particularly grave, carrying a potential state jail sentence upon conviction. The allegations of assault and interference with emergency communication add to the seriousness of the charges against Perez.

Official Reactions

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera stated that he would be meeting with County Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez to discuss the subsequent steps that will be taken following Perez’s arrest. This meeting aims to address the implications of Perez’s legal troubles on his position as a county commissioner and the administrative functions of Precinct 1.

Legal Proceedings

Perez is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon. During the arraignment, the charges will be formally presented, and Perez will have the opportunity to enter a plea. This proceeding will also determine the bail conditions and any further legal measures to be taken.

Community Impact

The arrest of a high-ranking county official has sent ripples through the community, raising questions about the integrity of local governance. Residents of Starr County are closely monitoring the developments, awaiting further information from law enforcement and judicial authorities.

Next Steps

The county administration, alongside legal advisors, will navigate the immediate consequences of Perez’s arrest. Discussions about his potential suspension or replacement are anticipated, ensuring that the administrative functions of Precinct 1 are not disrupted.