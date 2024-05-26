Third Suspect Arrested in Connection to Juan Carlos Hernandez de Leon’s Murder

A third man is behind bars tonight in connection with the murder of Juan Carlos Hernandez de Leon. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested Alejandro Cantu, charging him with tampering with evidence.

Details of the Arrest

Alejandro Cantu was taken into custody after authorities determined his involvement in the crime. Cantu was seen picking up an excavator used to bury De Leon’s body. De Leon’s remains were discovered in a barrel in Edinburg a week ago, leading to a thorough investigation by law enforcement.

Previous Arrests

Earlier in the week, two men, Samuel Uvalde Jr. and Jesus Grijalva, were charged with murder in connection to De Leon’s death. Their arrests have been a significant development in the case, providing crucial insights into the circumstances surrounding the murder.

Ongoing Search for Fourth Suspect

Authorities are still searching for a fourth suspect, Roberto Salas, believed to be involved in the crime. Those with any information regarding Salas’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Crime Stoppers hotline.

Contact Information

If you have any information that could assist in locating Roberto Salas, please call the Crime Stoppers hotline at the number appearing on your screen. Your assistance could be vital in ensuring justice is served.

Community Impact

The arrest of Alejandro Cantu marks another step forward in the investigation, bringing the community closer to resolving the case. The dedication of law enforcement to uncovering the truth and apprehending those responsible is commendable.

As the investigation continues, the community remains vigilant and supportive of the efforts to bring all involved to justice. The case underscores the importance of community cooperation and the relentless pursuit of truth by law enforcement agencies.