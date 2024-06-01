Update: Five Charged in Brutal Murder of Juan Carlos Hernandez de Leon

Two More Arrested in Juan Carlos Hernandez de Leon Murder Case

In a significant development in the murder case of Juan Carlos Hernandez de Leon, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigators have announced the arrest of two additional suspects, bringing the total number of arrests to five. The suspects, Monica Victoria Gomez and Jane Snider, are believed to have played critical roles in the events surrounding De Leon’s death.

Juan Carlos Hernandez de Leon’s body was discovered two weeks ago, buried in a barrel in rural Edinburg. The gruesome discovery has shaken the local community and sparked an intense investigation by law enforcement.

Monica Victoria Gomez has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence. Investigators allege that Gomez was directly involved in the assault that led to De Leon’s death. Authorities also state that both Gomez and Jane Snider disposed of De Leon’s phone after he was killed. Snider has been charged with tampering with evidence but does not face murder charges.

“The arrest of Gomez and Snider marks a significant step in our ongoing investigation,” said a spokesperson for the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. “We are committed to bringing all those involved in this heinous crime to justice.”

The investigation into the murder of De Leon has been extensive, with authorities piecing together evidence to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible. Despite these arrests, the search continues for another suspect, Roberto Salas. Authorities are urging anyone with information on Salas’s whereabouts to come forward.

“If you know where to find Roberto Salas, please call 668-8477,” the spokesperson added. “Your information could be crucial in bringing him to justice.”

The case has highlighted the collaborative efforts of various law enforcement agencies in Hidalgo County, working together to solve this tragic crime. The community remains vigilant, hoping for a swift resolution and justice for De Leon and his family.

As the investigation progresses, more details are expected to emerge, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding De Leon’s death and the roles played by each suspect. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is determined to ensure that all individuals involved are held accountable for their actions.

The arrest of Monica Victoria Gomez and Jane Snider is a reminder of the relentless pursuit of justice by law enforcement officers. The community’s support and cooperation are essential in solving cases like this and preventing future tragedies.