Human Remains Discovered in Edinburg; Suspect Arrested in Connection with San Juan Homicide

Jesus Grijalva

Murder Investigation Leads to Arrest and Discovery of Human Remains in Hidalgo County

In a significant development, Hidalgo County Sheriff Investigators, in collaboration with local and federal law enforcement partners, have made an arrest and uncovered human remains as part of an ongoing murder investigation.

Details of the Investigation

On May 13, 2024, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Investigators received crucial information regarding a homicide that allegedly took place in San Juan, Texas. The investigators were informed that a male subject, previously reported missing on May 11th, had been murdered at a residence located on the 1900 block of Morningset Road in San Juan.

Execution of Search Warrants

Acting on the information, HCSO Investigators, along with their law enforcement partners, executed two separate search warrants. The first warrant was for the Morningset Road residence, where Jesus Grijalva, aged 43, was apprehended. Grijalva was taken into custody and brought to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

The second warrant was executed near the 4600 block of Wisconsin Road in Edinburg, Texas. At this location, investigators discovered human remains believed to belong to the unidentified male victim. The remains are pending forensic identification.

Suspects Identified

In addition to Grijalva, investigators identified Roberto Salas, aged 35, and Samuel Uvalle Sr., aged 47, as accomplices in the murder. While Grijalva has been charged with murder and booked into the county jail, Salas and Uvalle are not currently in custody. Authorities have issued murder arrest warrants for both individuals.

Samuel Uvalle Sr.

Call for Public Assistance

As the investigation continues, Hidalgo County authorities are appealing to the public for assistance. They encourage anyone with information related to the case to come forward. Witnesses can contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip through the smartphone application “P3 TIPS.”

Ongoing Investigation

This case remains an active investigation as investigators work to gather more evidence and bring all responsible parties to justice. The community’s cooperation is vital in ensuring that the suspects are apprehended and that justice is served for the victim and their family.