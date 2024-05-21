Two Men Charged with Murder After Body Found in Edinburg

Today, two men were formally charged with murder in connection to a body discovered on Friday night in Edinburg. Samuel Uvalle Sr. and Jesus Grijalva were each given a $5 million bond following their arrest by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Identification and Investigation

The human remains, identified as those of Juan Carlos Hernandez de Leon, were found in a barrel on an Edinburg property. According to the sheriff’s office, Hernandez de Leon was killed in San Juan before being transported and buried in Edinburg.

Search for Third Suspect

Authorities are still on the lookout for a third man, Roberto Salas, who is believed to be involved in the crime. The sheriff’s office urges anyone with information on Salas’s whereabouts to come forward.

Contact Information

Those with information can contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8447. Alternatively, tips can be submitted anonymously through the Crime Stoppers hotline by dialing (956) 668-8477.

Community Reaction

The case has shocked the local community, and the sheriff’s office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder. The significant bonds set for Uvalle and Grijalva reflect the severity of the charges and the ongoing efforts to bring all involved parties to justice.