Target Hit by Cosmetic Theft: Mission PD Hunts for Four Suspects

Mission Police Call for Public Aid in Cosmetic Theft Case

The Mission Police Department is urgently requesting public assistance in identifying and locating four suspects involved in a significant theft at a local Target store. The suspects, described as three women—one a minor—and a man, reportedly stole cosmetics valued at nearly $1,700.

This incident, which highlights a growing concern over retail theft, occurred at the Target store in Mission, leaving the community and store management seeking justice and prevention of future thefts. The surveillance footage captured the suspects, who are now the focus of a city-wide search by Mission PD.

“The value of the stolen goods and the brazen nature of this theft have prompted us to seek the community’s help in identifying these individuals,” stated a spokesperson for the Mission Police Department. “Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward.”

Mission PD has provided two contact numbers for tips: the direct line at (956) 584-5000 and the Crime Stoppers hotline at (956) 581-8477. Information leading to the identification and capture of the suspects could be eligible for a reward, underscoring the department’s commitment to solving this case swiftly.

Community members are urged to review any potential information they may have and report it. Such community involvement is crucial in aiding law enforcement efforts to maintain safety and security in local neighborhoods.

For more details on how to assist or to report a tip anonymously, please contact Mission PD directly or visit their official website.