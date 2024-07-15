Fatal Hit-and-Run in Edinburg: Mother of Two Killed, Suspect at Large

This past Sunday, a tragic incident unfolded in the city of Edinburg, resulting in the death of a young mother and the hospitalization of another individual. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on the 6300 block of Lorena Street, where a vehicle struck two victims after a heated altercation.

Incident Details

According to eyewitness reports, the two victims were walking along Lorena Street when a vehicle approached and a verbal confrontation ensued. The vehicle initially left the scene but returned shortly after, deliberately running over the two individuals.

Briseida Covarrubias, a 20-year-old mother of two, was confirmed dead at the scene due to severe head injuries. Her family has since started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expenses.

The second victim, a 27-year-old man whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Authorities continue to investigate the incident and are searching for the suspect involved in this tragic hit-and-run.

Community Response and Safety Concerns

The incident has sparked outrage and concern within the Edinburg community. Residents are calling for increased safety measures and vigilance to prevent similar incidents in the future. Local law enforcement is urging anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to come forward.

Supporting the Victims

In the wake of this tragedy, the community has rallied to support the victims’ families. The GoFundMe campaign for Briseida Covarrubias has garnered significant attention, with many expressing their condolences and solidarity.

For those wishing to contribute, the GoFundMe campaign can be found here.

Seeking Justice

As the investigation continues, authorities are calling on the public to assist with any information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest. Witnesses or anyone with relevant details are encouraged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department.

How to Report Information: If you have any information about the hit-and-run incident on Lorena Street, please contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department at 956-383-8114.

For ongoing updates and further details, visit the official website of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department.

Phone Numbers

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department: 956-383-8114