Brownsville Police Seek Two Women After Guitar Stolen from Mr. Music Store

Community Alert: Search for Suspects in Brownsville Guitar Theft

The Brownsville Police Department is calling on the community to help identify two women involved in the theft of a valuable guitar from Mr. Music, a popular local instrument store, last Saturday.

Incident Details

On a busy weekend afternoon, two women entered Mr. Music, located in the heart of Brownsville. Surveillance footage captured one of the women, dressed in pink, grabbing a guitar and swiftly exiting the store. The store’s owner, witnessing the theft, followed the suspect into the parking lot in an attempt to recover the stolen item. Despite his efforts, the woman managed to escape with the guitar, leaving the owner empty-handed and the store at a loss.

Police Response and Public Appeal

Brownsville PD was alerted and promptly began an investigation into the theft. “We are reviewing all available video footage and following up on leads,” stated a police spokesperson. “However, we need the public’s assistance to locate and identify these individuals. Community involvement is crucial in cases like this.”

Call to Action

Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the women or has any information about the incident to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477. Information can be provided anonymously, and tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.

“Even the smallest detail could be significant in resolving this case,” the spokesperson added, emphasizing the importance of community vigilance and cooperation.

Preventing Retail Theft

In light of the incident, Brownsville Police are also issuing reminders to local businesses on preventative measures against theft, including the use of surveillance systems, training staff on security practices, and maintaining a visible presence to deter potential thieves.

Conclusion

As the search continues, the Brownsville Police Department remains committed to bringing those responsible to justice and recovering the stolen property. They commend the store owner for his bravery and remind the public to report suspicious activities immediately.

For more safety tips and updates on this case, visit the Brownsville Police Department’s official website or follow them on social media.