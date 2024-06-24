Undocumented Immigrants Charged with Capital Murder of Young Girl

Two Men Arrested for Murder of 12-Year-Old Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston

In a tragic development, two men have been arrested for the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray. The young girl from Houston was found dead off West Rankin Road near the North Freeway, within walking distance of her home. Authorities believe she had snuck out of her house around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Details of the Crime

The Houston Police Department (HPD) reported that Jocelyn Nungaray was strangled to death by Johan Jose Rangel-Martinez and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos. Surveillance footage from a convenience store captured both men with Nungaray on the night of her disappearance. Both suspects are now facing capital murder charges.

Suspects’ Background

Today, a statement revealed that both Rangel-Martinez and Pena Ramos are undocumented immigrants from Venezuela. The statement also disclosed that the suspects had been previously detained and released by Border Patrol on two occasions—once in March and again last month. This information has raised significant concerns regarding border security and the enforcement of immigration laws.

Official Statements

HPD emphasized the importance of the community’s safety and assured residents that the suspects are in custody. “This is a heart-wrenching case, and our hearts go out to Jocelyn’s family,” said a spokesperson for the department. “We are committed to ensuring justice is served for this young girl.”

Surveillance Footage and Arrest

The surveillance footage was crucial in identifying and apprehending the suspects. The video showed Nungaray with Rangel-Martinez and Pena Ramos at a convenience store on Sunday night, shortly before her death. This evidence played a pivotal role in the swift arrest and charging of the suspects.

Community Impact

The murder of Jocelyn Nungaray has sent shockwaves through the Houston community. Residents are mourning the loss of the young girl and calling for stricter measures to prevent such tragedies in the future. Community leaders are urging the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

Legal Proceedings

Rangel-Martinez and Pena Ramos are currently being held without bail and are awaiting trial for capital murder. If convicted, they could face the death penalty or life imprisonment without parole.

Conclusion

The murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities children face and the importance of community vigilance. As the legal process unfolds, the Houston community remains united in their support for Jocelyn’s family and their call for justice.

For more updates on this case and other local news, visit the Houston Police Department website and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

