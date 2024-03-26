Sandwiches Saving Lives: Jersey Mike’s RGV Locations Donate 100% of Sales to Fight Children’s Cancer

The Vannie E. Cook Children’s Cancer Clinic and Jersey Mike’s are joining forces once again for their annual Month of Giving campaign, dedicated to eradicating kids’ cancer. Throughout March, customers at Jersey Mike’s can contribute to this noble cause by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar or donating one, three, or five dollars when placing an order.

The month-long effort will culminate on Wednesday when all six RGV locations of Jersey Mike’s will generously donate 100% of all sales proceeds to the Vannie E. Cook Children’s Cancer Clinic. “It’s really important that the community gets involved and helps support the Vannie Children’s Cancer Clinic because all of the money that is raised stays right here in the valley for the children that are being treated for cancer at the Vannie Cook Clinic,” said a spokesperson for the clinic.

For those who can’t make it to the participating Jersey Mike’s locations, there’s still an opportunity to contribute. Simply scan the QR code now appearing on your screen to make a donation directly to the Vannie E. Cook Children’s Cancer Clinic https://www.vanniecook.org/.

This partnership between Jersey Mike’s and the Vannie Cook Clinic highlights the power of community involvement in the fight against childhood cancer. By participating in the Month of Giving, you’re not only enjoying a delicious meal but also contributing to a future where children in the RGV can live cancer-free. Let’s come together to support this vital cause and make a difference in the lives of young cancer patients.