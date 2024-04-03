Love and Pizza: Peter Piper Pizza Raises $5,000 for Driscoll Children’s Hospital

Driscoll Children’s Hospital has received a generous donation of $5,000, courtesy of Peter Piper Pizza’s Valley restaurants. The funds were raised throughout the month of February, known as American Heart Month, in a unique and delicious way. For every heart-shaped pizza sold, Peter Piper Pizza donated one dollar to the cause.

This donation is part of a larger regional chain effort by Peter Piper Pizza to support children’s health care. A total of twelve hospitals, all part of the Children’s Miracle Network, will benefit from similar donations. The initiative not only raises funds for a good cause but also spreads awareness about heart health.

Driscoll Children’s Hospital, a member of the Children’s Miracle Network, will use the donation to support its mission of providing the highest quality care to children in the region. The hospital is renowned for its pediatric care and is a vital part of the community’s health care system.

The collaboration between Peter Piper Pizza and the Children’s Miracle Network highlights the power of community partnerships in making a positive impact on children’s health. It’s a testament to how businesses can play a significant role in supporting local healthcare institutions.

For more information on how you can support Driscoll Children’s Hospital, visit their website at Driscoll Children’s Hospital. To learn more about the Children’s Miracle Network and its mission, check out Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.