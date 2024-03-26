Bite Out of Hunger: Red Robin Teams Up with RGV Food Bank for One-Day Fundraiser

he Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is teaming up with Red Robin in Pharr for a special fundraiser aimed at reducing hunger across the Valley. For one day only, patrons can contribute to this cause simply by dining at the restaurant or ordering online.

To participate, visit the Red Robin in Pharr tomorrow and mention the partnership with the Food Bank. As a result, 20% of all food sales will be donated directly to the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley. “Everything that we’re trying to do is always making sure that we’re raising awareness of the hunger that we have here in the Valley,” said a spokesperson for the food bank.

The fundraiser is set for tomorrow only, but customers have the convenience of contributing their 20% online as well. To do so, simply visit order.redrobin.com, select the Pharr restaurant, and click on “fundraisers” at checkout. This is an easy and delicious way to support a vital cause in the community.

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is dedicated to alleviating hunger and promoting healthy nutrition among residents. By dining at Red Robin tomorrow, you can enjoy a meal while making a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need. For more information about the fundraiser or to learn more about the food bank’s efforts, visit their website. Join the fight against hunger and support this worthy cause.