Prepare Now: Weslaco Invites Community to Hurricane Preparedness Event

Weslaco Hosts Hurricane Preparedness Town Hall Meeting

As the hurricane season begins, Weslaco city leaders are taking proactive steps to ensure the community is prepared for any potential storms. Less than a week into the season, the city is inviting residents, local organizations, and businesses to a hurricane preparedness town hall meeting.

The meeting, organized by the Weslaco Emergency Management team, aims to provide valuable information on how to protect families, create effective evacuation plans, and share other crucial emergency tips. Chief Antonio Lopez, Weslaco Emergency Management Coordinator, emphasized the importance of community involvement in these preparations.

“It’s an opportunity for the citizens to come into City Hall and actually talk to the emergency managers and the team here at the City of Weslaco to discuss a little bit about hurricane preparation and what we need to do as a city and as a community to prepare for this season,” said Chief Lopez.

The town hall meeting will take place tomorrow from 5:30 to 7:30 in the evening, inside the legislative chamber at City Hall. Attendees will have the chance to engage directly with emergency management officials and gain insights into best practices for hurricane readiness.

With the potential for severe weather during hurricane season, this event is a crucial opportunity for the Weslaco community to come together and ensure that everyone is equipped with the knowledge and resources needed to stay safe.

URLs