Final Hours to Stock Up Tax-Free: Hurricane Season Must-Haves Available Now!

Final Day for Tax-Free Savings on Hurricane Preparation Supplies in Texas

As the hurricane season approaches, Texans have a crucial opportunity today to stock up on essential disaster readiness supplies without the tax burden. This tax-free benefit, covering everything from portable generators to hurricane shutters and fire extinguishers, ends sharply at midnight tonight.

This tax exemption initiative is part of Texas’ annual effort to encourage residents to prepare for the often unpredictable hurricane season, which officially starts on June 1st and extends through November 30th. Among the tax-free items are portable generators, flashlights, batteries, hurricane shutters, and fire extinguishers—essentials that can make a significant difference in safety during a hurricane.

“Right now is the time to go purchase whatever you can get,” said a local disaster preparedness official. “Items like generators, flashlights, tape, and batteries are crucial and currently tax-exempt, so it’s the best moment to prepare and save money.”

For those new to hurricane preparedness or needing a refresher on what to purchase, the state’s official disaster recovery website, recovery.texas.gov/preparedness, offers comprehensive tips and checklists.

Residents are urged to take advantage of these savings to ensure they are well-prepared ahead of the hurricane season. The tax-free weekend is not only an opportunity to save money but also to ensure families and homes are protected against potential disasters.