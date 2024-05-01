Police Respond to Threat at San Juan PSJA Early College High School; Students Evacuated Safely

Swift Police Action at PSJA Early College High School Ensures Student Safety

This morning, San Juan PSJA Early College High School became the focal point of significant police activity after a potential threat was reported on the campus. The incident, which unfolded around 11:00 am at the intersection of Veterans and Ridge, prompted an immediate and coordinated response from local law enforcement.

Upon receiving the report of the threat, school officials acted quickly, prioritizing the safety of students and staff. Several school buses were promptly deployed to transport everyone to a secure location at the stadium located at 703 East Sam Houston Street in Pharr.

Our Fox News team spoke with school officials who confirmed the presence of a potential threat that prompted the evacuation. Fortunately, the police swiftly cleared the scene, and no injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

“We take every threat seriously and our first priority is always the safety of our students and staff,” stated a school spokesperson. The efficient evacuation and police response underscore the preparedness and commitment of the school district to handle emergencies effectively.

The situation remains under investigation, and authorities are keeping a vigilant watch over the school and community to prevent any potential risks in the future. The school has assured parents and the community that all necessary measures are in place to ensure the ongoing safety of all students and staff.

As this story develops, we will continue to provide updates on the situation. For more information, please visit PSJA Early College High School’s official website.