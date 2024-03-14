Beyond the Battlefield: Local Veterans Group Provides Home and Hope to Fellow Vets

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association in the Rio Grande Valley

In the heart of the Rio Grande Valley, a group of combat veterans is riding with a purpose. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) is not just about the thrill of the open road; it’s a brotherhood committed to supporting fellow veterans in need. With their leather vests and roaring engines, these heroes are making a significant impact in their community, one ride at a time.

The CVMA is more than a motorcycle club; it’s an association of combat veterans who continue to serve long after their military careers have ended. Members like Carlos, Mark, and Freddy, known affectionately as Minion Bob, Flash, and Fast Freddy, embody the spirit of camaraderie and service that defines this group.

Their mission is simple yet profound: veterans helping veterans. Whether it’s providing essential home appliances, fundraising for medical supplies, or even purchasing a home for a fellow veteran, the CVMA goes to great lengths to support their own. One recent example is their effort to improve the living conditions of a local veteran who lacked basic amenities like air conditioning, a refrigerator, and a functional stove. The association rallied together, raising over $20,000 to provide him with a furnished trailer home, making a life-changing difference for him and his daughter.

The CVMA’s reach extends beyond individual acts of kindness. They are part of a larger network with 31 chapters in Texas alone, and their influence spans both nationally and internationally. Their commitment to service is unwavering, as they continue to honor their oath to their country and fellow veterans.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association in the Rio Grande Valley is a testament to the enduring bond among those who have served. Their efforts remind us that the call to serve doesn’t end with military discharge. As they gear up for their biggest fundraiser of the year, a skeet shoot on August 24th, the community has the opportunity to support these veterans who continue to give back in extraordinary ways. The CVMA’s story is a powerful reminder that together, veterans can ride towards a brighter future for all.

www.combatvets23-15.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cvma2315