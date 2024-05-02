PSJA School District Responds to Alleged Bomb Threat with Swift Evacuation

Rapid Response to Alleged Threat at PSJA Early College High School Ensures Student Safety

Today, at PSJA Early College High School in San Juan, an unsettling situation unfolded when students were evacuated following an alleged threat reported on campus. The incident began during third and fourth period classes when the principal initiated a discreet conversation with teachers about implementing a lockdown drill.

Students were moved out of their classrooms in an orderly fashion, without much explanation from school staff, leading to confusion and speculation among the students. “We just followed the instructions to exit the building and were then loaded onto buses,” one junior student told Fox News.

The evacuation process was part of a well-coordinated response to what was rumored on social media to be a bomb threat. Students were transported to the district stadium by around 11:30 AM, where they waited for their parents and guardians to pick them up.

The district’s police department, along with other law enforcement agencies, responded promptly to the scene to ensure the safety of all students and staff. Although the threat led to significant anxiety and disruption, it was later confirmed by school authorities that no actual danger was found after a thorough investigation.

In a press release, the PSJA administration stated, “These types of threats will have consequences,” emphasizing the serious nature of the situation and the district’s commitment to maintaining a safe educational environment. The administration also encouraged anyone needing support to contact their counseling hotline at 956-354-2080.

This incident highlights the challenges schools face in managing safety threats and the importance of effective emergency protocols to protect students and staff. The PSJA school district’s prompt action and transparent communication with the community were crucial in managing the situation and ensuring that everyone involved was safe.