Mission Police Request Assistance in Locating Sunglasses Theft Suspect

Mission PD Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Woman in Sunglasses Theft

Mission Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a woman involved in the theft of a pair of sunglasses valued at nearly $700. The incident occurred at the Denny’s located on Sherry Road on Tuesday, March 26th.

Details of the Incident

According to police reports, the woman entered the Denny’s and stole the sunglasses, which were worth almost $700. The theft has prompted Mission PD to release an image of the suspect in hopes that someone can help identify her.

How to Help

If you recognize the woman in the image or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Mission Police Department at (956) 584-5000. Additionally, tips can be submitted anonymously through the Crime Stoppers hotline by dialing (956) 581-8477.

Community’s Role

The Mission Police Department relies on the community’s cooperation to help solve crimes and ensure public safety. Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be crucial in resolving this case.

As the investigation continues, Mission PD remains committed to finding the suspect and recovering the stolen item. The department appreciates any assistance from the public and encourages anyone with information to come forward.