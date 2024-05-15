Top McAllen High Students Honored: Rotary Club Celebrates Excellence

The McAllen Rotary Club dedicated its meeting on May 15 to honoring the McAllen High School Students of the Month from the Interact Club. Hosted by Club President Monica Rodriguez at the reserved reunion room next to the Pasta Company on Nolana in McAllen, the event highlighted the achievements and potential of these exceptional students.

Recognizing Excellence

The ceremony celebrated nine standout students: Karol De Jesus Rosales, Diego Cayetano Barrera, Aaron Yandel Omar Romero-Beas, Ivan Alexander Romero, Gabrielle Sharlene Gallardo, Aleythea Cantulla-Esquivel, Daniella Aide Villegas, Dulce Maria Alvarez, and Tristan Berryman Campos-Smith. Though not all of the students could attend, their accomplishments were acknowledged, and the Rotary Club extended its best wishes for their future endeavors.

Monica Rodriguez, reflecting on the event, stated, “It’s inspiring to see such dedicated young individuals. Their commitment to service and academic excellence embodies the Rotary Club’s values of ‘Service Above Self’.”

Guidance and Support

Counselor Sergio Silva played a pivotal role in guiding these students. His dedication to their growth and success was evident throughout the ceremony. Silva remarked, “These students have shown remarkable dedication and leadership. They represent the bright future of our community.”

A Community of Service

The Rotary Club of McAllen, known for its emphasis on community service and leadership, has been a cornerstone of support for young leaders. The Interact Club, affiliated with Rotary, encourages high school students to engage in community service projects, develop leadership skills, and foster international understanding.

Rodriguez emphasized the importance of these values, encouraging the students to continue their journey of service. “The virtues espoused by the Rotary Club – integrity, service, leadership – are ones that these students have embraced wholeheartedly. We are proud to support them as they grow into the leaders of tomorrow.”

Looking Ahead

The Rotary Club’s commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering a sense of community responsibility remains steadfast. Events like the Student of the Month ceremony not only recognize individual achievements but also inspire others to strive for excellence in their own lives.

For more information about the Rotary Club of McAllen and their initiatives, visit Rotary Club of McAllen.

Resources